4236 Ensenada Drive

Contemporary Chic 3 BED/2 BATH SOUTH of the BLVD SECLUDED GEM! - Nestled in the hills of Woodland Hills, this renovated contemporary chic 3 BED/2 BATH home is waiting for you! South of the Blvd, this home has been beautifully updated with tranquil color painted walls, recessed lighting, gorgeous hardwood flooring, crown moldings, & a wood inspired railing leading you up to 2 of your 3 bedrooms! Bright and airy office and/or den downstairs. Featuring a split-level design w/ an open floor plan, this home has so much to offer! Kitchen features custom cabinets w/ ample storage, granite counters, recessed lighting & an island w/ a slide-in stainless steel Kitchen Aid gas stove top/range hood. Dining room opens to a spacious sun room w/ an abundance of light peering in & mountain views. Living room is roomy w/ a white brick, gas burning fireplace which opens to your patio, great for BBQing! Enjoy your master bedroom balcony watching the sun rise or CA's breathtaking sunsets. Views of nature all around you. Bathrooms have been updated w/ new vanities & flooring. Upstairs bedrooms have vaulted ceilings & ceiling fans w/ central heat & AC throughout. Non-covered parking spots. This tranquil home is just off LAs fabled Mulholland Dr and Topanga Canyon Blvd. Close proximity to the 101 FWY, PCH, Topanga State Park hiking trails, Calabasas, Ventura Blvd, shops & restaurants! Woodland Hills Country Club is nearby for golf lovers! Street parking w/ no street sweeping restriction. Landlord contributes $150 towards utilities. Attached garage being converted to 1BR ADU, not included in rental. Pets welcome, subject to Landlord approval.



