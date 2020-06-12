420 S San Pedro Street.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage guest parking

Industrial live work loft space available for lease. Built in the original Westinghouse Electric Co. building and converted to condo residences in 2006, Little Tokyo Lofts offers true industrial loft living, perfect for the city dweller or artist in need of creative space. The building offers a community pool, controlled guard gated access, guest parking, 24 hour security, dog walk and fitness room. Unit is located walking distance to all Little Tokyo restaurants, bars and markets and public transit.



12 month min lease. The unit includes 1 car garage parking space onsite garage. Property is gated and guarded with 24 hour security. unit includes water, gas, trash, new hardwood floors stainless steel appliances and extra loft space can be used as storage or bed space



Due to Covid 19 showings only available via appointment to max two individuals at a time. Gloves and masks will be provided for all showings.