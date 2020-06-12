All apartments in Los Angeles
420 S San Pedro Street
420 S San Pedro Street

420 San Pedro Street · (818) 903-1541
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

420 San Pedro Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Industrial live work loft space available for lease. Built in the original Westinghouse Electric Co. building and converted to condo residences in 2006, Little Tokyo Lofts offers true industrial loft living, perfect for the city dweller or artist in need of creative space. The building offers a community pool, controlled guard gated access, guest parking, 24 hour security, dog walk and fitness room. Unit is located walking distance to all Little Tokyo restaurants, bars and markets and public transit.

12 month min lease. The unit includes 1 car garage parking space onsite garage. Property is gated and guarded with 24 hour security. unit includes water, gas, trash, new hardwood floors stainless steel appliances and extra loft space can be used as storage or bed space

Due to Covid 19 showings only available via appointment to max two individuals at a time. Gloves and masks will be provided for all showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 420 S San Pedro Street have any available units?
420 S San Pedro Street has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 S San Pedro Street have?
Some of 420 S San Pedro Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 S San Pedro Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 S San Pedro Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 S San Pedro Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 S San Pedro Street is pet friendly.
Does 420 S San Pedro Street offer parking?
Yes, 420 S San Pedro Street does offer parking.
Does 420 S San Pedro Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 S San Pedro Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 S San Pedro Street have a pool?
Yes, 420 S San Pedro Street has a pool.
Does 420 S San Pedro Street have accessible units?
No, 420 S San Pedro Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 S San Pedro Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 S San Pedro Street does not have units with dishwashers.

