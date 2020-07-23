407 S Gramercy Pl 205

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly rent controlled

Gramercy Place - Property Id: 279384



New Special Pricing: BRAND NEW 500 sq.ft. Studio in Larchmont Village/Wilshire Square area.

407 S Gramercy Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90004

New Everything!!!!

Stainless Steel Appliance, Windows, Flooring, Countertops, Lighting and Plumbing. Beautiful Southern View and

Street Parking

Rent Control and GAS AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED!!!

Must have good credit and income

Clean rental history required.

Move date within 14 days

No evictions, foreclosures or bankruptcies

Pets ok with approval and deposit.

Deposit SPECIAL $500

Monthly Rent: $1495

Credit score 600+ required

Income 2.5 time the monthly rent amount/savings taken into consideration.

Available Now!

Co-Signers OK!

Email weleasecali@gmail.com

Virtual Tour on our Instagram for WELEASECALI

323-639-3006

Ernest.

Thanks.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/407-s-gramercy-pl-los-angeles-ca-unit-205/279384

