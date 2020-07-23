All apartments in Los Angeles
407 S Gramercy Pl 205
407 S Gramercy Pl 205

407 South Gramercy Place · (323) 639-3006
Location

407 South Gramercy Place, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Greater Wilshire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,435

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
rent controlled
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
rent controlled
Gramercy Place - Property Id: 279384

New Special Pricing: BRAND NEW 500 sq.ft. Studio in Larchmont Village/Wilshire Square area.
407 S Gramercy Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90004
New Everything!!!!
Stainless Steel Appliance, Windows, Flooring, Countertops, Lighting and Plumbing. Beautiful Southern View and
Street Parking
Rent Control and GAS AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED!!!
Must have good credit and income
Clean rental history required.
Move date within 14 days
No evictions, foreclosures or bankruptcies
Pets ok with approval and deposit.
Deposit SPECIAL $500
Monthly Rent: $1495
Credit score 600+ required
Income 2.5 time the monthly rent amount/savings taken into consideration.
Available Now!
Co-Signers OK!
Email weleasecali@gmail.com
Virtual Tour on our Instagram for WELEASECALI
323-639-3006
Ernest.
Thanks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/407-s-gramercy-pl-los-angeles-ca-unit-205/279384
Property Id 279384

(RLNE5945673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 S Gramercy Pl 205 have any available units?
407 S Gramercy Pl 205 has a unit available for $1,435 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 S Gramercy Pl 205 have?
Some of 407 S Gramercy Pl 205's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 S Gramercy Pl 205 currently offering any rent specials?
407 S Gramercy Pl 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 S Gramercy Pl 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 S Gramercy Pl 205 is pet friendly.
Does 407 S Gramercy Pl 205 offer parking?
No, 407 S Gramercy Pl 205 does not offer parking.
Does 407 S Gramercy Pl 205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 S Gramercy Pl 205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 S Gramercy Pl 205 have a pool?
No, 407 S Gramercy Pl 205 does not have a pool.
Does 407 S Gramercy Pl 205 have accessible units?
No, 407 S Gramercy Pl 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 407 S Gramercy Pl 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 S Gramercy Pl 205 has units with dishwashers.
