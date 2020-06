Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is a beautiful two bedroom, 1 bath located in Hancock Park - convenient to Wilshire Blvd, many restaurants and stores. Be the first to live in this remodeled apartment that has new stainless steel appliance throughout, new washer and dryer, central air, beautiful hardwood floors and your own private 1 car garage. There is also ample street parking. The building is beautifully landscaped and only has 6 apartments and has gated entry.