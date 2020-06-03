3957 W. Point Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled house in MT. Washington with Million Dollar Views - This house has been completely remodeled and upgraded. New floors, custom paint, new counter tops, new and remodeled bathrooms. Central A/C and Heat, Dual Master Bedrooms, Walk in Closets, all new kitchen appliances, views of Downtown Los Angeles and of Mt Baldy. 2 car garage, private gated entrance, there is a fenced in backyard, Mt. Washington elementary access (Mt. Washington Elementary 9/10 on test scores on Greatschools), end of cul-de-sac street offers complete privacy in the home, custom window shades coming and large balconies with tremendous 180 degree views all the way to Catalina Island. Immediate access to amazing hiking trails. Please call 6267866919



(RLNE5505175)