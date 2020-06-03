All apartments in Los Angeles
3957 W. Point Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

3957 W. Point Drive

3957 West Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3957 West Point Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled house in MT. Washington with Million Dollar Views - This house has been completely remodeled and upgraded. New floors, custom paint, new counter tops, new and remodeled bathrooms. Central A/C and Heat, Dual Master Bedrooms, Walk in Closets, all new kitchen appliances, views of Downtown Los Angeles and of Mt Baldy. 2 car garage, private gated entrance, there is a fenced in backyard, Mt. Washington elementary access (Mt. Washington Elementary 9/10 on test scores on Greatschools), end of cul-de-sac street offers complete privacy in the home, custom window shades coming and large balconies with tremendous 180 degree views all the way to Catalina Island. Immediate access to amazing hiking trails. Please call 6267866919

(RLNE5505175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3957 W. Point Drive have any available units?
3957 W. Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3957 W. Point Drive have?
Some of 3957 W. Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3957 W. Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3957 W. Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3957 W. Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3957 W. Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3957 W. Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3957 W. Point Drive offers parking.
Does 3957 W. Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3957 W. Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3957 W. Point Drive have a pool?
No, 3957 W. Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3957 W. Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 3957 W. Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3957 W. Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3957 W. Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
