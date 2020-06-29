3945 Stevely Ave 20

Amenities

Cozy 1BR LA near Culver City. STREET PARKING ONLY - Property Id: 168645



STREET PARKING ONLY.

OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAYS FROM 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.



Contact resident manager (MAYRA) today at 323-219-9576 for more information and viewing times.



Near Culver City, this big one bedroom will be a comfortable choice for you to make your home! Super sturdy place and very spacious. Just off South La Brea!



Pets ok with deposit

Laundry on-site

Owner pays water only

650 SQ FT

Resident manager

Looking for quick move-ins

One year lease

Huge windows

2nd floor unit

