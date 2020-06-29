All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3945 Stevely Ave 20.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3945 Stevely Ave 20
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:37 PM

3945 Stevely Ave 20

3945 Stevely Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3945 Stevely Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Cozy 1BR LA near Culver City. STREET PARKING ONLY - Property Id: 168645

STREET PARKING ONLY.
OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAYS FROM 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Contact resident manager (MAYRA) today at 323-219-9576 for more information and viewing times.

Near Culver City, this big one bedroom will be a comfortable choice for you to make your home! Super sturdy place and very spacious. Just off South La Brea!

Pets ok with deposit
Laundry on-site
Owner pays water only
650 SQ FT
Resident manager
Looking for quick move-ins
One year lease
Huge windows
2nd floor unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/168645
Property Id 168645

(RLNE5471613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3945 Stevely Ave 20 have any available units?
3945 Stevely Ave 20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3945 Stevely Ave 20 have?
Some of 3945 Stevely Ave 20's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3945 Stevely Ave 20 currently offering any rent specials?
3945 Stevely Ave 20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3945 Stevely Ave 20 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3945 Stevely Ave 20 is pet friendly.
Does 3945 Stevely Ave 20 offer parking?
No, 3945 Stevely Ave 20 does not offer parking.
Does 3945 Stevely Ave 20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3945 Stevely Ave 20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3945 Stevely Ave 20 have a pool?
No, 3945 Stevely Ave 20 does not have a pool.
Does 3945 Stevely Ave 20 have accessible units?
No, 3945 Stevely Ave 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 3945 Stevely Ave 20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3945 Stevely Ave 20 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College