3827 W Ave 41 #17
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3827 W Ave 41 #17

3827 West Avenue 41 · (818) 233-8789 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3827 West Avenue 41, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3827 W Ave 41 #17 · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1319 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Fully-furnished 3-bed, 2.5-bath townhouse in Glassell Park: - Indulge your bohemian creativity in this fully-furnished artisanal retreat. Located in Glassell Park, this 3-bed, 2.5-bath haven is situated close to Downtown Los Angeles, Silver Lake, and Highland Park.

Equipped with central air conditioning, refrigerator, in-unit washer and dryer, hardwood floors, and a 2-car attached garage, this townhouse features all of the amenities and storage space you need. Tastefully furnished with pieces that showcase an abundance of character, you'll love coming home at the end of a long day.

The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, gas oven and range, microwave oven, refrigerator and custom painted cabinets. A gorgeous custom hanging light fixture illuminates the dining room and a lovely brick archway separates the dining room from the living room.

Retreat upstairs to the master bedroom, which features a floral pattern accent wall, lofty ceilings and hardwood floors. A barn door leads into the master bath, which features a vanity with an expansive mirror, closet racks, linen closet, and a standing shower.

The second bedroom features the same lofty ceilings and ample lighting. A 4-poster bed and other furniture pieces ensure that you'll have plenty of places to store your belongings.

The third bedroom is currently set up as an office space. A printer, office chair and filing cabinets will enable you to get your work done in a timely fashion so that you can enjoy the rest of the day. Soak in the community pool in the hot summer afternoons, before retreating to the upstairs patio for a drink with friends in the evening. Lounge on the patio couch and admire the ambiance set by the string lights along the patio edge.

The 2-car garage comes with a second refrigerator, washer and dryer, and plenty of shelving to store your belongings.

All showings will be by appointment only.

No pets please.

Only well-qualified applicants will be considered. Strong applicants will have 680+ FICO, along with verification of income, employment, residential history, and background checks for all adults over 18 years of age. Minimum income 3x rent.
Security deposit is 1-2 months rent based on credit and residential history.

Real Property Management Vision
DRE# 02048110

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5597377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3827 W Ave 41 #17 have any available units?
3827 W Ave 41 #17 has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3827 W Ave 41 #17 have?
Some of 3827 W Ave 41 #17's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3827 W Ave 41 #17 currently offering any rent specials?
3827 W Ave 41 #17 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3827 W Ave 41 #17 pet-friendly?
No, 3827 W Ave 41 #17 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3827 W Ave 41 #17 offer parking?
Yes, 3827 W Ave 41 #17 does offer parking.
Does 3827 W Ave 41 #17 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3827 W Ave 41 #17 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3827 W Ave 41 #17 have a pool?
Yes, 3827 W Ave 41 #17 has a pool.
Does 3827 W Ave 41 #17 have accessible units?
No, 3827 W Ave 41 #17 does not have accessible units.
Does 3827 W Ave 41 #17 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3827 W Ave 41 #17 does not have units with dishwashers.
