3827 W Ave 41 #17

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Fully-furnished 3-bed, 2.5-bath townhouse in Glassell Park: - Indulge your bohemian creativity in this fully-furnished artisanal retreat. Located in Glassell Park, this 3-bed, 2.5-bath haven is situated close to Downtown Los Angeles, Silver Lake, and Highland Park.



Equipped with central air conditioning, refrigerator, in-unit washer and dryer, hardwood floors, and a 2-car attached garage, this townhouse features all of the amenities and storage space you need. Tastefully furnished with pieces that showcase an abundance of character, you'll love coming home at the end of a long day.



The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, gas oven and range, microwave oven, refrigerator and custom painted cabinets. A gorgeous custom hanging light fixture illuminates the dining room and a lovely brick archway separates the dining room from the living room.



Retreat upstairs to the master bedroom, which features a floral pattern accent wall, lofty ceilings and hardwood floors. A barn door leads into the master bath, which features a vanity with an expansive mirror, closet racks, linen closet, and a standing shower.



The second bedroom features the same lofty ceilings and ample lighting. A 4-poster bed and other furniture pieces ensure that you'll have plenty of places to store your belongings.



The third bedroom is currently set up as an office space. A printer, office chair and filing cabinets will enable you to get your work done in a timely fashion so that you can enjoy the rest of the day. Soak in the community pool in the hot summer afternoons, before retreating to the upstairs patio for a drink with friends in the evening. Lounge on the patio couch and admire the ambiance set by the string lights along the patio edge.



The 2-car garage comes with a second refrigerator, washer and dryer, and plenty of shelving to store your belongings.



All showings will be by appointment only.



No pets please.



Only well-qualified applicants will be considered. Strong applicants will have 680+ FICO, along with verification of income, employment, residential history, and background checks for all adults over 18 years of age. Minimum income 3x rent.

Security deposit is 1-2 months rent based on credit and residential history.



Real Property Management Vision

DRE# 02048110



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5597377)