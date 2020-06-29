3825 West 59th Street

Amenities

Gorgeous New spacious dwelling in fantastic View Heights/ Windsor Hills Area. This unit is brand new and never live in before and no share walls, Features 2 Bedroom , 1 Bath , Nice bright kitchen with new cabinets , granite counter tops , new lighting and floors, that opens to nice bright living room with nice windows and floors, New bathroom with new sink, tub , shower and Beautiful tile floors. Central Air and Heat... Close to shopping malls , freeways, Lax , New Rams stadium , Silicon Beach, This is one of a kind in a great neighborhood,