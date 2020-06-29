All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 12:06 AM

3825 West 59th Street

3825 W 59th St · No Longer Available
Location

3825 W 59th St, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

granite counters
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
Gorgeous New spacious dwelling in fantastic View Heights/ Windsor Hills Area. This unit is brand new and never live in before and no share walls, Features 2 Bedroom , 1 Bath , Nice bright kitchen with new cabinets , granite counter tops , new lighting and floors, that opens to nice bright living room with nice windows and floors, New bathroom with new sink, tub , shower and Beautiful tile floors. Central Air and Heat... Close to shopping malls , freeways, Lax , New Rams stadium , Silicon Beach, This is one of a kind in a great neighborhood,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3825 West 59th Street have any available units?
3825 West 59th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3825 West 59th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3825 West 59th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3825 West 59th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3825 West 59th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3825 West 59th Street offer parking?
No, 3825 West 59th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3825 West 59th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3825 West 59th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3825 West 59th Street have a pool?
No, 3825 West 59th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3825 West 59th Street have accessible units?
No, 3825 West 59th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3825 West 59th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3825 West 59th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3825 West 59th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3825 West 59th Street has units with air conditioning.

