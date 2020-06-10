Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3745 TOLAND WAY
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3745 TOLAND WAY
3745 Toland Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Los Angeles
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location
3745 Toland Way, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Just completed ADU! Brand new everything! Owner will pay for all utilities, including wifi. Shared washer/dryer, parking on the street - pets are welcome!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3745 TOLAND WAY have any available units?
3745 TOLAND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3745 TOLAND WAY have?
Some of 3745 TOLAND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3745 TOLAND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3745 TOLAND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3745 TOLAND WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 3745 TOLAND WAY is pet friendly.
Does 3745 TOLAND WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3745 TOLAND WAY offers parking.
Does 3745 TOLAND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3745 TOLAND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3745 TOLAND WAY have a pool?
No, 3745 TOLAND WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3745 TOLAND WAY have accessible units?
No, 3745 TOLAND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3745 TOLAND WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3745 TOLAND WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
