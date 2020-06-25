All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 6 2019 at 12:05 PM

360 W. Avenue 26 #433

360 West Avenue 26 · No Longer Available
Location

360 West Avenue 26, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
360 W. Avenue 26 #433 Available 06/01/19 Spectactular 2 bedroom plus loft condo, high ceiling, minutes from Downtown! - Stunning 2 bedroom, plus loft condominium, with hardwood floors, high ceiling, and minutes from Downtown LA, Korea Town and Pasadena! A must see with great living space, spectacular common area courtyard and convenient to the metro gold line and freeway access. The well appointed kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, lovely cabinetry and opens to the spectacular living area with high vaulted ceilings and amazing ceiling to floor natural lighting. Both bedrooms offer generous closet space, and the master is complete with patio access, a walk in closet and private bathroom. For extra living space, enjoy the upstairs loft that's nestled high above the living room with a great view.

This must see home includes patio, in unit laundry room with washer/dryer, and two car subterranean parking. The community itself offers a welcoming courtyard with fountain, private gated entry and security onsite, rec room/clubhouse, gym and Billard/kitchen with eating area.

(RLNE3788692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 W. Avenue 26 #433 have any available units?
360 W. Avenue 26 #433 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 W. Avenue 26 #433 have?
Some of 360 W. Avenue 26 #433's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 W. Avenue 26 #433 currently offering any rent specials?
360 W. Avenue 26 #433 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 W. Avenue 26 #433 pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 W. Avenue 26 #433 is pet friendly.
Does 360 W. Avenue 26 #433 offer parking?
Yes, 360 W. Avenue 26 #433 offers parking.
Does 360 W. Avenue 26 #433 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 W. Avenue 26 #433 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 W. Avenue 26 #433 have a pool?
No, 360 W. Avenue 26 #433 does not have a pool.
Does 360 W. Avenue 26 #433 have accessible units?
No, 360 W. Avenue 26 #433 does not have accessible units.
Does 360 W. Avenue 26 #433 have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 W. Avenue 26 #433 does not have units with dishwashers.
