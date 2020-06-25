Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed pet friendly

360 W. Avenue 26 #433 Available 06/01/19 Spectactular 2 bedroom plus loft condo, high ceiling, minutes from Downtown! - Stunning 2 bedroom, plus loft condominium, with hardwood floors, high ceiling, and minutes from Downtown LA, Korea Town and Pasadena! A must see with great living space, spectacular common area courtyard and convenient to the metro gold line and freeway access. The well appointed kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, lovely cabinetry and opens to the spectacular living area with high vaulted ceilings and amazing ceiling to floor natural lighting. Both bedrooms offer generous closet space, and the master is complete with patio access, a walk in closet and private bathroom. For extra living space, enjoy the upstairs loft that's nestled high above the living room with a great view.



This must see home includes patio, in unit laundry room with washer/dryer, and two car subterranean parking. The community itself offers a welcoming courtyard with fountain, private gated entry and security onsite, rec room/clubhouse, gym and Billard/kitchen with eating area.



(RLNE3788692)