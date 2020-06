Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful spacious 2 bedroom - 1 Bath gated house in Cypress Park - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343 or email stephan@lapmg.com



Beautiful spacious Two bedroom - One Bath corner gated house with parking and large backyard located in Cypress Park.



Features include:

- Fresh paint

- Updated Kitchen and bathroom

- Kitchen includes Fridge and stove

- 2 spacious bedrooms

- Large living room

- Beautiful hardwood floors throughout

- On site private Washer and Dryer

- 2 gated and secured parking spaces

- On site storage in private shed

- Tenants pay for all utilities



Fantastic location!



Monthly Rent $ 2,395

Security Deposit $ 2,395

Pet Rent: $25 / Month / Pet

Application fee $35 per applicant over 18 years old



(RLNE4601212)