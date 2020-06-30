3464 Perlita Avenue

Amenities

Come see this charming 1920's Single Family Home located in the very popular Atwater Village area of Los Angeles. This darling home features hardwood floors, a formal dining room with original built-ins, fireplace in the living room and a large kitchen with plenty of storage. There are 2 good sized bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms plus a bonus room which could be used as an office, den, nurse or whatever you like. Lots of light and warmth from the many windows, most of which open allowing in the coolevening breeze. Laundry is located inside the home. Enjoy the above ground pool and rear patio which are shared with the back house. Lots of character and blocks from amazing restaurants, shops and a weekly farmers market along Glendale Blvd. Parking for 2 cars in the back and additional parking on the street. Part of backyard is shared with the back Studio. Owner will consider a small dog or cat. Fenced yard.