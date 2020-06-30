All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 13 2019 at 9:54 AM

3464 Perlita Avenue

3464 Perlita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3464 Perlita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this charming 1920's Single Family Home located in the very popular Atwater Village area of Los Angeles. This darling home features hardwood floors, a formal dining room with original built-ins, fireplace in the living room and a large kitchen with plenty of storage. There are 2 good sized bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms plus a bonus room which could be used as an office, den, nurse or whatever you like. Lots of light and warmth from the many windows, most of which open allowing in the coolevening breeze. Laundry is located inside the home. Enjoy the above ground pool and rear patio which are shared with the back house. Lots of character and blocks from amazing restaurants, shops and a weekly farmers market along Glendale Blvd. Parking for 2 cars in the back and additional parking on the street. Part of backyard is shared with the back Studio. Owner will consider a small dog or cat. Fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3464 Perlita Avenue have any available units?
3464 Perlita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3464 Perlita Avenue have?
Some of 3464 Perlita Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3464 Perlita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3464 Perlita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3464 Perlita Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3464 Perlita Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3464 Perlita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3464 Perlita Avenue offers parking.
Does 3464 Perlita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3464 Perlita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3464 Perlita Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3464 Perlita Avenue has a pool.
Does 3464 Perlita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3464 Perlita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3464 Perlita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3464 Perlita Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

