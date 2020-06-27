3406 West 27th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access tennis court

Discount / Promo: Hurry!!! Limited offer! Move in on or before April 1st 2020 and get $600 Onetime Move-in discount on the 1st full month rent.



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Classic, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the UNNC neighborhood in Los Angeles. Two uncovered parking spots beside the property are available for use.



The well-lit unfurnished interior features laminate and vinyl floors, windows that have vintage features. The lovely kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, plenty of cabinet and drawer storage space, and appliances. A hookup connection for a washer and dryer are available in the laundry room. A brand new centralized AC and centralized heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a porch and a fenced backyard for outdoor activities. A fitness center, park, church, public transportation, tennis court, basketball court, and a shared pool are nearby.



Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and the internet. Landlord will cover the water and a gardener will take care of the landscaping.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home but will need to negotiate with the owner. There is a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Second Avenue Park, Leslie N Shaw Park, and Gramercy Park.



(RLNE5599669)