Los Angeles, CA
3406 West 27th Street
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

3406 West 27th Street

3406 West 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3406 West 27th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
tennis court
Discount / Promo: Hurry!!! Limited offer! Move in on or before April 1st 2020 and get $600 Onetime Move-in discount on the 1st full month rent.

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Classic, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the UNNC neighborhood in Los Angeles. Two uncovered parking spots beside the property are available for use.

The well-lit unfurnished interior features laminate and vinyl floors, windows that have vintage features. The lovely kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, plenty of cabinet and drawer storage space, and appliances. A hookup connection for a washer and dryer are available in the laundry room. A brand new centralized AC and centralized heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a porch and a fenced backyard for outdoor activities. A fitness center, park, church, public transportation, tennis court, basketball court, and a shared pool are nearby.

Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and the internet. Landlord will cover the water and a gardener will take care of the landscaping.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home but will need to negotiate with the owner. There is a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Second Avenue Park, Leslie N Shaw Park, and Gramercy Park.

(RLNE5599669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 West 27th Street have any available units?
3406 West 27th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3406 West 27th Street have?
Some of 3406 West 27th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3406 West 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3406 West 27th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 West 27th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3406 West 27th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3406 West 27th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3406 West 27th Street offers parking.
Does 3406 West 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3406 West 27th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 West 27th Street have a pool?
Yes, 3406 West 27th Street has a pool.
Does 3406 West 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 3406 West 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 West 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3406 West 27th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

