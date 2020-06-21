333 West 61st Street

Amenities

Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

For all interested parties, please call us with any questions. Call (323) 737-6955 to speak Mrs. Elizabeth or reach Oke at (323) 474-7425.



Welcome to our distinguished West 61st and Broadway DUPLEX. It has one unit on top and the other unit is on the bottom. Located near the freeway, shopping varieties, and approximately 25 minutes from most places in Los Angeles or neighboring cities. This is a beautiful location that has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite counter top kitchen and a brand new hardwood floor. It also has storage cabinets for storing household items. Schedule to see the elaborate home for you and your small or big family. Schedule an appointment with us to see your new home. This is an ideal apartment for anyone.



WE ACCEPT SECTION 8. MUST HAVE A 4 BEDROOM VOUCHER.



For consideration and to apply:

-$49 non-refundable application fee is required for each applicant. (Fee is used for background check, credit check, and administrative costs)

-Bring your proof of funds (pay stubs or job offer contract)

-Photo copy of an official government Identification Card

-Copy of your social security card

-References



