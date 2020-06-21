All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
333 West 61st Street
333 West 61st Street

333 West 61st Street · (323) 474-7556
Location

333 West 61st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,095

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2128 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
For all interested parties, please call us with any questions. Call (323) 737-6955 to speak Mrs. Elizabeth or reach Oke at (323) 474-7425.

Welcome to our distinguished West 61st and Broadway DUPLEX. It has one unit on top and the other unit is on the bottom. Located near the freeway, shopping varieties, and approximately 25 minutes from most places in Los Angeles or neighboring cities. This is a beautiful location that has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite counter top kitchen and a brand new hardwood floor. It also has storage cabinets for storing household items. Schedule to see the elaborate home for you and your small or big family. Schedule an appointment with us to see your new home. This is an ideal apartment for anyone.

WE ACCEPT SECTION 8. MUST HAVE A 4 BEDROOM VOUCHER.

For consideration and to apply:
-$49 non-refundable application fee is required for each applicant. (Fee is used for background check, credit check, and administrative costs)
-Bring your proof of funds (pay stubs or job offer contract)
-Photo copy of an official government Identification Card
-Copy of your social security card
-References

For all interested parties, please call us with any questions. Call (323) 737-6955 to speak Mrs. Elizabeth or reach Oke at (323) 474-7425. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 West 61st Street have any available units?
333 West 61st Street has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 333 West 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
333 West 61st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 West 61st Street pet-friendly?
No, 333 West 61st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 333 West 61st Street offer parking?
Yes, 333 West 61st Street does offer parking.
Does 333 West 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 West 61st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 West 61st Street have a pool?
No, 333 West 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 333 West 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 333 West 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 333 West 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 West 61st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 West 61st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 West 61st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
