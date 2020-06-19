Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

**MUST SEE** 2 Bedroom + 2 Bath - Property Id: 221203



This place is Great! Great Location! Great Price! Great Parking! Great Unit!



Castle Heights Apartments

3325 Castle Heights Ave. #103

W. Los Angeles, CA 90034



2 Bedroom + 2 Bath

Rent: $2,395.00

Deposit: $1,000.00

863 sqft

Utilities include water & standard trash removal



Building is gated with intercom system, has underground parking for 2 & large laundry facilities. Unit has full kitchen with dishwasher, large mirrored closets, fireplace, French doors which lead onto balcony & storage. Unit is walking distance to shops and restaurants, is close to bus stop, metro and has easy access to freeway.



Available Now

Pets: Cat ok with Pet Deposit of $250

Appliances and/or color schemes may vary from photos



Please call the Property Manager @ (310) 836-6007 for more information or to make an appointment to view unit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221203

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5773736)