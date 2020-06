Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1000 square foot 1 bedroom 1 bath , formal dining room, completely updated kitchen with top of the line appliances, coved ceilings in the bedroom and vintage crown moulding in the dining and living room. central air and hardwood floors, washer and dryer in the unit. private outdoor area with redwood deck and 1 private garage space.



(RLNE4950203)