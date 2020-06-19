All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 320 1/4 Columbia Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
320 1/4 Columbia Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

320 1/4 Columbia Ave

320 1/4 Columbia Ave · (909) 368-8120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westlake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

320 1/4 Columbia Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 320 1/4 Columbia Ave. · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Living in one of 320 Columbia Apartments gives you access to the best of Downtown Los Angeles.

Conveniently located in the City West neighborhood of downtown, this studio is within walking distance to a huge array of retail, entertainment and other services and to the 7th Street subway station that connects you to both the Red and Purple subway lines.

Each studio apartment home features a washer and dryer in unit, wood flooring, and a separate remodeled kitchen. All this and being able to walk to LA Live and Staples Center, Regal Cinemas, Fig at 7th (Target, H & M, Zara, Sprinkles Cupcakes) and Ralph's supermarket. It just doesn't get any better than this!

We offer on-call maintenance for a worry free lifestyle. Give us a call at 818-390-9519 to schedule your personal tour, we can't wait to show you your new home!

One month's rent and one month deposit is due upon signing.

*SORRY NO PETS* to schedule a showing or email us.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5852110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 1/4 Columbia Ave have any available units?
320 1/4 Columbia Ave has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 320 1/4 Columbia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
320 1/4 Columbia Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 1/4 Columbia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 320 1/4 Columbia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 320 1/4 Columbia Ave offer parking?
No, 320 1/4 Columbia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 320 1/4 Columbia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 1/4 Columbia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 1/4 Columbia Ave have a pool?
No, 320 1/4 Columbia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 320 1/4 Columbia Ave have accessible units?
No, 320 1/4 Columbia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 320 1/4 Columbia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 1/4 Columbia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 1/4 Columbia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 1/4 Columbia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 320 1/4 Columbia Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity