320 1/4 Columbia Ave

Living in one of 320 Columbia Apartments gives you access to the best of Downtown Los Angeles.



Conveniently located in the City West neighborhood of downtown, this studio is within walking distance to a huge array of retail, entertainment and other services and to the 7th Street subway station that connects you to both the Red and Purple subway lines.



Each studio apartment home features a washer and dryer in unit, wood flooring, and a separate remodeled kitchen. All this and being able to walk to LA Live and Staples Center, Regal Cinemas, Fig at 7th (Target, H & M, Zara, Sprinkles Cupcakes) and Ralph's supermarket. It just doesn't get any better than this!



We offer on-call maintenance for a worry free lifestyle. Give us a call at 818-390-9519 to schedule your personal tour, we can't wait to show you your new home!



One month's rent and one month deposit is due upon signing.



*SORRY NO PETS* to schedule a showing or email us.



