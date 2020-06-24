3172 Verdugo Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Book a showing and come see this 850 square foot apartment in the Glassell Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California! It has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Inside, the apartment boasts durable tiled floors and hardwood floors. The lovely open kitchen consists of smooth granite countertops, stylish cabinets and drawers for storage, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with ceiling fans for climate control. The apartment also has gas heating for when it gets chilly. For vehicles, on-street parking is available.



Nearby parks:

Rio de Los Angeles State Park State Recreational Area, Verdugo Recreation Center and Marsh Park



Nearby Schools:

Renaissance Arts Academy - 0.33 miles, 8/10

Celerity Octavia Charter School - 0.57 miles, 7/10

St. Bernard Elementary School - 0.17 miles, unrated

Ribet Academy College Preparatory - 0.47 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

685 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

28 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

90/91 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

94 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles



(RLNE4641826)