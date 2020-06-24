All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
3172 Verdugo Place
3172 Verdugo Place

3172 N Verdugo Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3172 N Verdugo Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Book a showing and come see this 850 square foot apartment in the Glassell Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California! It has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Inside, the apartment boasts durable tiled floors and hardwood floors. The lovely open kitchen consists of smooth granite countertops, stylish cabinets and drawers for storage, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with ceiling fans for climate control. The apartment also has gas heating for when it gets chilly. For vehicles, on-street parking is available.

Nearby parks:
Rio de Los Angeles State Park State Recreational Area, Verdugo Recreation Center and Marsh Park

Nearby Schools:
Renaissance Arts Academy - 0.33 miles, 8/10
Celerity Octavia Charter School - 0.57 miles, 7/10
St. Bernard Elementary School - 0.17 miles, unrated
Ribet Academy College Preparatory - 0.47 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
685 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
28 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
90/91 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
94 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

(RLNE4641826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3172 Verdugo Place have any available units?
3172 Verdugo Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3172 Verdugo Place have?
Some of 3172 Verdugo Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3172 Verdugo Place currently offering any rent specials?
3172 Verdugo Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3172 Verdugo Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3172 Verdugo Place is pet friendly.
Does 3172 Verdugo Place offer parking?
No, 3172 Verdugo Place does not offer parking.
Does 3172 Verdugo Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3172 Verdugo Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3172 Verdugo Place have a pool?
No, 3172 Verdugo Place does not have a pool.
Does 3172 Verdugo Place have accessible units?
No, 3172 Verdugo Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3172 Verdugo Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3172 Verdugo Place does not have units with dishwashers.
