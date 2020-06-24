3172 Verdugo Place

Amenities
Book a showing and come see this 850 square foot apartment in the Glassell Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California! It has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Inside, the apartment boasts durable tiled floors and hardwood floors. The lovely open kitchen consists of smooth granite countertops, stylish cabinets and drawers for storage, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with ceiling fans for climate control. The apartment also has gas heating for when it gets chilly. For vehicles, on-street parking is available.
Nearby parks:
Rio de Los Angeles State Park State Recreational Area, Verdugo Recreation Center and Marsh Park
Nearby Schools:
Renaissance Arts Academy - 0.33 miles, 8/10
Celerity Octavia Charter School - 0.57 miles, 7/10
St. Bernard Elementary School - 0.17 miles, unrated
Ribet Academy College Preparatory - 0.47 miles, unrated
Bus lines:
685 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
28 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
90/91 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
94 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
(RLNE4641826)