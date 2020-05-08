Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3101 Manitou Ave
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3101 Manitou Ave
3101 Manitou Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
3101 Manitou Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2,398 SQ FT Newly Renovated Home Available Now - Beds: 5
Rooms: 8
House size: 2,498 sq ft
Stories: 2
For Faster Response: Contact Ivan directly by phone or text: 626-318-3799
(RLNE5162852)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3101 Manitou Ave have any available units?
3101 Manitou Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3101 Manitou Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3101 Manitou Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 Manitou Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3101 Manitou Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3101 Manitou Ave offer parking?
No, 3101 Manitou Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3101 Manitou Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3101 Manitou Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 Manitou Ave have a pool?
No, 3101 Manitou Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3101 Manitou Ave have accessible units?
No, 3101 Manitou Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 Manitou Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3101 Manitou Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3101 Manitou Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3101 Manitou Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
