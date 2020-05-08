All apartments in Los Angeles
3101 Manitou Ave
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

3101 Manitou Ave

3101 Manitou Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3101 Manitou Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2,398 SQ FT Newly Renovated Home Available Now - Beds: 5
Rooms: 8
House size: 2,498 sq ft
Stories: 2

For Faster Response: Contact Ivan directly by phone or text: 626-318-3799

(RLNE5162852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 Manitou Ave have any available units?
3101 Manitou Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3101 Manitou Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3101 Manitou Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 Manitou Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3101 Manitou Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3101 Manitou Ave offer parking?
No, 3101 Manitou Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3101 Manitou Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3101 Manitou Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 Manitou Ave have a pool?
No, 3101 Manitou Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3101 Manitou Ave have accessible units?
No, 3101 Manitou Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 Manitou Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3101 Manitou Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3101 Manitou Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3101 Manitou Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
