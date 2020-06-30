All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

306 West BORA BORA Way

306 Bora Bora Way · No Longer Available
Location

306 Bora Bora Way, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Elegance and sophistication infused with ocean breeze in a spacious mid-century modern, renovated by designer Nousha Emami. This Luxurious 2 bed/2 bath Marina condo has it all. Ocean peek-boo views, top southwest facing unit, a romantic fireplace in living room, built-in-sound system, beautiful hardwood floors, designer Italian fully equipped custom kitchen, top of the line SS appliances, unique granite kitchen countertops, fabulous wet bar, vaulted ceilings, and side by side 2 car parking by elevator. Amenities include: heated pool, spa, sauna, exercise room, tennis courts, bike rooms and only minutes away from the beach, harbor, restaurants and shops. This unit is definitely one you want to check out. Easy to show, just call and schedule a private showing! 48 hours notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 West BORA BORA Way have any available units?
306 West BORA BORA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 West BORA BORA Way have?
Some of 306 West BORA BORA Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 West BORA BORA Way currently offering any rent specials?
306 West BORA BORA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 West BORA BORA Way pet-friendly?
No, 306 West BORA BORA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 306 West BORA BORA Way offer parking?
Yes, 306 West BORA BORA Way offers parking.
Does 306 West BORA BORA Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 West BORA BORA Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 West BORA BORA Way have a pool?
Yes, 306 West BORA BORA Way has a pool.
Does 306 West BORA BORA Way have accessible units?
No, 306 West BORA BORA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 306 West BORA BORA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 West BORA BORA Way has units with dishwashers.

