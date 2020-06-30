306 West BORA BORA Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bike storage hot tub sauna tennis court

Elegance and sophistication infused with ocean breeze in a spacious mid-century modern, renovated by designer Nousha Emami. This Luxurious 2 bed/2 bath Marina condo has it all. Ocean peek-boo views, top southwest facing unit, a romantic fireplace in living room, built-in-sound system, beautiful hardwood floors, designer Italian fully equipped custom kitchen, top of the line SS appliances, unique granite kitchen countertops, fabulous wet bar, vaulted ceilings, and side by side 2 car parking by elevator. Amenities include: heated pool, spa, sauna, exercise room, tennis courts, bike rooms and only minutes away from the beach, harbor, restaurants and shops. This unit is definitely one you want to check out. Easy to show, just call and schedule a private showing! 48 hours notice.