Los Angeles, CA
3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:04 PM

3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle

3033 N Beverly Glen Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3033 N Beverly Glen Cir, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
Welcome home to this stunning contemporary Mediterranean Villa. This recently renovated property comes fully Furnished and is the the epitome of California resort style living. The Home features 4,440 sq ft of living living space and is surrounded by a Beautiful Pool, Spa and gorgeous Waterfall. This gated and private Home also Features a grass area that is perfect for Entertainment with Gas Fire Pit, outdoor seating and cooking area. Inside you have a beautiful gourmet eat-in kitchen, dining room, family room, w/ vaulted ceilings, living room, and office (6th bedroom). Perfectly located just above and behind the Beverly Glen Shopping Center. Walk to great Restaurants, assorted Shops and locals Grocery Store. The property consists of 6 bedrooms, 2 downstairs and 4 upstairs. This is a must see property. Get ready to call it home. Short term avail, call for pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle have any available units?
3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle have?
Some of 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle does offer parking.
Does 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle has a pool.
Does 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle have accessible units?
No, 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle has units with dishwashers.
