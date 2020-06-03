3033 North BEVERLY GLEN Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool hot tub

Welcome home to this stunning contemporary Mediterranean Villa. This recently renovated property comes fully Furnished and is the the epitome of California resort style living. The Home features 4,440 sq ft of living living space and is surrounded by a Beautiful Pool, Spa and gorgeous Waterfall. This gated and private Home also Features a grass area that is perfect for Entertainment with Gas Fire Pit, outdoor seating and cooking area. Inside you have a beautiful gourmet eat-in kitchen, dining room, family room, w/ vaulted ceilings, living room, and office (6th bedroom). Perfectly located just above and behind the Beverly Glen Shopping Center. Walk to great Restaurants, assorted Shops and locals Grocery Store. The property consists of 6 bedrooms, 2 downstairs and 4 upstairs. This is a must see property. Get ready to call it home. Short term avail, call for pricing.