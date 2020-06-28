3026 Eagle Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This listing is for the UPPER unit of a two story Victorian style house in a quiet street located in the up and coming Boyle Heights Area of Los Angeles. Really cute with amazing views!



2 bedroom, 1 bath. Remodeled throughout - balcony with views of downtown LA and surroundings. A few minutes to DTLA with easy access to multiple freeways (5, 60, 101) public transportation just down the street. Ideal for 1-2 people. Must be quiet, clean and respectful.



Applicants must pass application screening $35 PER PERSON. (Non refundable)



No pets. No smoking. No evictions. Street parking. $1850 a month with a $1800 deposit.



TEXT OR SEND MESSAGE ONLY.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12554439



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5130674)