Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:35 AM

3026 Eagle Street

3026 Eagle Street · No Longer Available
Location

3026 Eagle Street, Los Angeles, CA 90063
Boyle Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This listing is for the UPPER unit of a two story Victorian style house in a quiet street located in the up and coming Boyle Heights Area of Los Angeles. Really cute with amazing views!

2 bedroom, 1 bath. Remodeled throughout - balcony with views of downtown LA and surroundings. A few minutes to DTLA with easy access to multiple freeways (5, 60, 101) public transportation just down the street. Ideal for 1-2 people. Must be quiet, clean and respectful.

Applicants must pass application screening $35 PER PERSON. (Non refundable)

No pets. No smoking. No evictions. Street parking. $1850 a month with a $1800 deposit.

TEXT OR SEND MESSAGE ONLY.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12554439

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5130674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

