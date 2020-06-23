Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3013 1/4 Sierra St.
Last updated July 31 2019 at 4:15 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3013 1/4 Sierra St.
3013 1/4 Sierra St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
3013 1/4 Sierra St, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
detached unit
11 unit muti family home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3013 1/4 Sierra St. have any available units?
3013 1/4 Sierra St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3013 1/4 Sierra St. currently offering any rent specials?
3013 1/4 Sierra St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 1/4 Sierra St. pet-friendly?
No, 3013 1/4 Sierra St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3013 1/4 Sierra St. offer parking?
No, 3013 1/4 Sierra St. does not offer parking.
Does 3013 1/4 Sierra St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 1/4 Sierra St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 1/4 Sierra St. have a pool?
No, 3013 1/4 Sierra St. does not have a pool.
Does 3013 1/4 Sierra St. have accessible units?
No, 3013 1/4 Sierra St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 1/4 Sierra St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 1/4 Sierra St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3013 1/4 Sierra St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3013 1/4 Sierra St. does not have units with air conditioning.
