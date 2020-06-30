All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:54 AM

2970 RIPPLE Place

2970 Ripple Place · No Longer Available
Location

2970 Ripple Place, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Elysian Valley Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
guest parking
Welcome to this beautiful new 2 beds/2 full baths condo located in the hip Silver Lake adjacent Frog Town. Enjoy your morning coffee in the patio or plan an outdoor dining with friends in the beautiful common grounds. Gorgeous open floor plan concept with Hardwood Floors throughout, High end stainless steel appliances, laundry in unit, great closet space and addition storage area. Gated community and garage with 2 parking spots and plenty of guest parking. Enjoy an afternoon in Dodger Stadium or stroll to hip cafe's and restaurants ( Salazar, Frogtown Brewery, La Colombe Coffee). Direct access to the 7 mile L.A River bike bath and Marsh park, perfect for walking your dog. Easy access to Downtown and Silver Lake area. This is a Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2970 RIPPLE Place have any available units?
2970 RIPPLE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2970 RIPPLE Place have?
Some of 2970 RIPPLE Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2970 RIPPLE Place currently offering any rent specials?
2970 RIPPLE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2970 RIPPLE Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2970 RIPPLE Place is pet friendly.
Does 2970 RIPPLE Place offer parking?
Yes, 2970 RIPPLE Place offers parking.
Does 2970 RIPPLE Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2970 RIPPLE Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2970 RIPPLE Place have a pool?
No, 2970 RIPPLE Place does not have a pool.
Does 2970 RIPPLE Place have accessible units?
No, 2970 RIPPLE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2970 RIPPLE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2970 RIPPLE Place has units with dishwashers.

