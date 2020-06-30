2970 RIPPLE Place

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful new 2 beds/2 full baths condo located in the hip Silver Lake adjacent Frog Town. Enjoy your morning coffee in the patio or plan an outdoor dining with friends in the beautiful common grounds. Gorgeous open floor plan concept with Hardwood Floors throughout, High end stainless steel appliances, laundry in unit, great closet space and addition storage area. Gated community and garage with 2 parking spots and plenty of guest parking. Enjoy an afternoon in Dodger Stadium or stroll to hip cafe's and restaurants ( Salazar, Frogtown Brewery, La Colombe Coffee). Direct access to the 7 mile L.A River bike bath and Marsh park, perfect for walking your dog. Easy access to Downtown and Silver Lake area. This is a Must see.