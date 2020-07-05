All apartments in Los Angeles
2850 Francis Ave 14
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

2850 Francis Ave 14

2850 Francis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2850 Francis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90005
MacArthur Park

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Charming Studios in the Westlake District! (LA) - Property Id: 136380

Call Martha today to schedule a viewing at 213-480-0245
Street parking only
Utilities included
No laundry
2nd floor back-corner unit
Please let us know any deal-breakers before you head over!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/136380
Property Id 136380

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5701241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2850 Francis Ave 14 have any available units?
2850 Francis Ave 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2850 Francis Ave 14 have?
Some of 2850 Francis Ave 14's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2850 Francis Ave 14 currently offering any rent specials?
2850 Francis Ave 14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2850 Francis Ave 14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2850 Francis Ave 14 is pet friendly.
Does 2850 Francis Ave 14 offer parking?
No, 2850 Francis Ave 14 does not offer parking.
Does 2850 Francis Ave 14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2850 Francis Ave 14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2850 Francis Ave 14 have a pool?
No, 2850 Francis Ave 14 does not have a pool.
Does 2850 Francis Ave 14 have accessible units?
No, 2850 Francis Ave 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 2850 Francis Ave 14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2850 Francis Ave 14 does not have units with dishwashers.

