2790 WOODWARDIA Drive

Amenities
Updated Bel Air Glen home with two separate Master Suites. Tastefully done modern kitchen with new stainless steel appliances including wine fridge. The kitchen and family room overlook a quaint and wide patio with step down spa tub and nice BBQ, all nestled against a green gentle hillside. Impressive formal dining room overlooking a beautiful living room with vaulted ceiling and modern fireplace mantle. Homeowner amenities include on-site property manager, tennis courts, resort-like swimming pool and spa, updated private gym with en suite bathrooms, basketball court and 24 hour patrolled security detail. A lovely home looking for responsible tenants. HOA does not allow roommates. Home available furnished or unfurnished.