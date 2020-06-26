All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM

2790 WOODWARDIA Drive

2790 Woodwardia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2790 Woodwardia Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Updated Bel Air Glen home with two separate Master Suites. Tastefully done modern kitchen with new stainless steel appliances including wine fridge. The kitchen and family room overlook a quaint and wide patio with step down spa tub and nice BBQ, all nestled against a green gentle hillside. Impressive formal dining room overlooking a beautiful living room with vaulted ceiling and modern fireplace mantle. Homeowner amenities include on-site property manager, tennis courts, resort-like swimming pool and spa, updated private gym with en suite bathrooms, basketball court and 24 hour patrolled security detail. A lovely home looking for responsible tenants. HOA does not allow roommates. Home available furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2790 WOODWARDIA Drive have any available units?
2790 WOODWARDIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2790 WOODWARDIA Drive have?
Some of 2790 WOODWARDIA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2790 WOODWARDIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2790 WOODWARDIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2790 WOODWARDIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2790 WOODWARDIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2790 WOODWARDIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2790 WOODWARDIA Drive offers parking.
Does 2790 WOODWARDIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2790 WOODWARDIA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2790 WOODWARDIA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2790 WOODWARDIA Drive has a pool.
Does 2790 WOODWARDIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2790 WOODWARDIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2790 WOODWARDIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2790 WOODWARDIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
