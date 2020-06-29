All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 10 2019 at 11:51 AM

2722 PACIFIC Avenue

2722 Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2722 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great opportunity to live in the heart of Venice! Newly renovated, bright, spacious 2 bed/1 bath apartment in an ultra-premiere Venice location, just steps away from the beach and the Venice Canals. This is the rear unit and only shares 1 wall. 3 exposures, vaulted ceilings and skylights provide lots of natural light. Wood and tile flooring throughout, no carpet! All new modern kitchen with butcher block counters and stainless-steel appliances including stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Updated bathroom with modern vanity and fixtures. Access to the laundry room with free washer/dryer machines and shared with only 1 other unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 PACIFIC Avenue have any available units?
2722 PACIFIC Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2722 PACIFIC Avenue have?
Some of 2722 PACIFIC Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2722 PACIFIC Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2722 PACIFIC Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 PACIFIC Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2722 PACIFIC Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2722 PACIFIC Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2722 PACIFIC Avenue offers parking.
Does 2722 PACIFIC Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2722 PACIFIC Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 PACIFIC Avenue have a pool?
No, 2722 PACIFIC Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2722 PACIFIC Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2722 PACIFIC Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 PACIFIC Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2722 PACIFIC Avenue has units with dishwashers.
