2722 PACIFIC Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great opportunity to live in the heart of Venice! Newly renovated, bright, spacious 2 bed/1 bath apartment in an ultra-premiere Venice location, just steps away from the beach and the Venice Canals. This is the rear unit and only shares 1 wall. 3 exposures, vaulted ceilings and skylights provide lots of natural light. Wood and tile flooring throughout, no carpet! All new modern kitchen with butcher block counters and stainless-steel appliances including stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Updated bathroom with modern vanity and fixtures. Access to the laundry room with free washer/dryer machines and shared with only 1 other unit.