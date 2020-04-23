2581 Arvia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Recently built Gorgeous modern home with 3 unique levels to accommodate comfortable, spacious living. Located in the coveted area of Cypress Park with beautiful nearby state parks, this area offers the perfect setting for those with active lifestyles. The exterior, modern architecture is a welcoming site with its clean lines and timeless color palate. Upon entering the 1st floor, you will encounter a spacious entryway leading up the stairs to the 2nd level. In addition, the 1st floor has a luxurious Bonus suite with its own entryway, bathroom, and private outdoor patio. This will provide the privacy needed in most households. The 2nd floor is an impressive living area with its open floor plan and high ceilings. It has all the modern amenities, from the laminate flooring, Qortstone countertops, stainless steel appliances, and energy efficient lighting. On the 3rd floor, the remaining bedrooms and bathrooms offer comfortable, spacious accommodations. The Master Bedroom has a bonus feature equipped with a custom organized, sophisticated closet to help maintain stress-free living.

This home has it all! The perfect location, modern features, added 1 st Floor privacy, and spacious, clean living areas.

Please come by and enjoy this incredibly amazing home!