Los Angeles, CA
2581 Arvia Street
Last updated August 8 2019 at 3:13 PM

2581 Arvia Street

2581 Arvia Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

2581 Arvia Street, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Greater Cypress Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Recently built Gorgeous modern home with 3 unique levels to accommodate comfortable, spacious living. Located in the coveted area of Cypress Park with beautiful nearby state parks, this area offers the perfect setting for those with active lifestyles. The exterior, modern architecture is a welcoming site with its clean lines and timeless color palate. Upon entering the 1st floor, you will encounter a spacious entryway leading up the stairs to the 2nd level. In addition, the 1st floor has a luxurious Bonus suite with its own entryway, bathroom, and private outdoor patio. This will provide the privacy needed in most households. The 2nd floor is an impressive living area with its open floor plan and high ceilings. It has all the modern amenities, from the laminate flooring, Qortstone countertops, stainless steel appliances, and energy efficient lighting. On the 3rd floor, the remaining bedrooms and bathrooms offer comfortable, spacious accommodations. The Master Bedroom has a bonus feature equipped with a custom organized, sophisticated closet to help maintain stress-free living.
This home has it all! The perfect location, modern features, added 1 st Floor privacy, and spacious, clean living areas.
Please come by and enjoy this incredibly amazing home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2581 Arvia Street have any available units?
2581 Arvia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2581 Arvia Street have?
Some of 2581 Arvia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2581 Arvia Street currently offering any rent specials?
2581 Arvia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2581 Arvia Street pet-friendly?
No, 2581 Arvia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2581 Arvia Street offer parking?
Yes, 2581 Arvia Street offers parking.
Does 2581 Arvia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2581 Arvia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2581 Arvia Street have a pool?
No, 2581 Arvia Street does not have a pool.
Does 2581 Arvia Street have accessible units?
No, 2581 Arvia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2581 Arvia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2581 Arvia Street has units with dishwashers.
