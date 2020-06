Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Situated on a knoll on a corner lot in a fantastic area of Beverlywood is the 3 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath home plus a separate guest apartment with a 1/2 bath. The main house features an entry, large living room with fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen with an eating area and a service room. There are hardwood floors and window A/C units. A large patio area highlights the yard. Easy to show.