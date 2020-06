Amenities

parking some paid utils range oven refrigerator

OFFICE SPACE. BE BLOWN AWAY! INCREDIBLE CLASSIC! - Property Id: 299737



Call Ed today at 213-640-9404!



This is an incredible office space that most only dream about. Classic building in Lincoln Heights offers a massive 2500 SQ FT layout with full kitchen and full bath.



1st floor unit with 2 entrances for a very open feel. You just won't find another space like this! Let your ideas FLY with this timeless beauty.



This is not a live/work space.



The unit comes with one parking space and possibly a 2nd space for an additional fee.



**DOUBLE DEPOSIT IS REQUIRED**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299737

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5853830)