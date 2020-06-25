24511 Pat Place

Amenities
This beautiful newly renovated home is located west of Valley Circle, in the highly sought after Valley Circle estates area and blocks from the award-winning El Camino high school. Nestled on a cul-de-sac, this spacious five-bedroom, three remodeled full bathrooms, and powder room is available April 1st. The kitchen features Viking appliances, granite countertops with breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. Adjacent to the kitchen is a spacious family room that opens to the serene backyard featuring a built-in gas fire-feature. The expansive formal living room opens to the back patio and reflection pond. A wet bar perfect for entertaining, formal dining room, gorgeous gleaming hardwood floors, large bedrooms, Deep walk-in closets in every bedroom, and newer upstairs carpet are just a few of the many fantastic features this home has to offer. Welcome Home!