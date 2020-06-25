All apartments in Los Angeles
24511 Pat Place

24511 Pat Place
Location

24511 Pat Place, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful newly renovated home is located west of Valley Circle, in the highly sought after Valley Circle estates area and blocks from the award-winning El Camino high school. Nestled on a cul-de-sac, this spacious five-bedroom, three remodeled full bathrooms, and powder room is available April 1st. The kitchen features Viking appliances, granite countertops with breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. Adjacent to the kitchen is a spacious family room that opens to the serene backyard featuring a built-in gas fire-feature. The expansive formal living room opens to the back patio and reflection pond. A wet bar perfect for entertaining, formal dining room, gorgeous gleaming hardwood floors, large bedrooms, Deep walk-in closets in every bedroom, and newer upstairs carpet are just a few of the many fantastic features this home has to offer. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24511 Pat Place have any available units?
24511 Pat Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24511 Pat Place have?
Some of 24511 Pat Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24511 Pat Place currently offering any rent specials?
24511 Pat Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24511 Pat Place pet-friendly?
No, 24511 Pat Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 24511 Pat Place offer parking?
Yes, 24511 Pat Place offers parking.
Does 24511 Pat Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24511 Pat Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24511 Pat Place have a pool?
No, 24511 Pat Place does not have a pool.
Does 24511 Pat Place have accessible units?
No, 24511 Pat Place does not have accessible units.
Does 24511 Pat Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24511 Pat Place has units with dishwashers.
