24511 Pat Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This beautiful newly renovated home is located west of Valley Circle, in the highly sought after Valley Circle estates area and blocks from the award-winning El Camino high school. Nestled on a cul-de-sac, this spacious five bedroom, three newly remodeled full bathrooms, and powder room is available May 15th. The kitchen features Viking appliances, granite countertops with breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. Adjacent to the kitchen is a spacious family room that opens to the serene backyard featuring a built-in gas fire-feature. The expansive formal living room opens to the back patio and reflection pond. A wet bar perfect for entertaining, formal dining room, gorgeous gleaming hardwood floors, Deep walk-in closets in every bedroom, and newer upstairs carpet is just a few of the many fantastic features this home has to offer. Welcome Home!