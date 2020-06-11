All apartments in Los Angeles
245 S Thurston Avenue
245 S Thurston Avenue

245 South Thurston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

245 South Thurston Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Westwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute studio located in a great neighborhood. Minutes away from freeway 405, restaurants, bars, clubs, movies and mall. Very close to UCLA, SMC and Kaplan language school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 S Thurston Avenue have any available units?
245 S Thurston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 245 S Thurston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
245 S Thurston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 S Thurston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 245 S Thurston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 245 S Thurston Avenue offer parking?
No, 245 S Thurston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 245 S Thurston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 S Thurston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 S Thurston Avenue have a pool?
No, 245 S Thurston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 245 S Thurston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 245 S Thurston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 245 S Thurston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 S Thurston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 S Thurston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 S Thurston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
