Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 245 S Thurston Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
245 S Thurston Avenue
Last updated March 26 2020 at 4:56 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
245 S Thurston Avenue
245 South Thurston Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
245 South Thurston Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Westwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute studio located in a great neighborhood. Minutes away from freeway 405, restaurants, bars, clubs, movies and mall. Very close to UCLA, SMC and Kaplan language school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 245 S Thurston Avenue have any available units?
245 S Thurston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 245 S Thurston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
245 S Thurston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 S Thurston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 245 S Thurston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 245 S Thurston Avenue offer parking?
No, 245 S Thurston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 245 S Thurston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 S Thurston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 S Thurston Avenue have a pool?
No, 245 S Thurston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 245 S Thurston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 245 S Thurston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 245 S Thurston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 S Thurston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 S Thurston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 S Thurston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College