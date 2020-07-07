All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 243 South Avenue 50 - 402.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
243 South Avenue 50 - 402
Last updated October 8 2019 at 4:55 AM

243 South Avenue 50 - 402

243 South Avenue 50 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Highland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

243 South Avenue 50, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Top floor 2 br condo nestled into the hills of Highland Park in a gated complex is close to freeways and downtown L.A. but feels worlds away with the mountain views and access to parks and hiking trails. Walking distance to restaurants and nightlife on Figueroa. 10 minutes from Sycamore Grove Park, hiking trails at Deb's Park and Gold Line Metro Stop. Condo cleverly optimizes space with built in living room credenza, buffet with wine rack and lighted display cabinet to showcase your collections. New luxury vinyl plank flooring. Efficient kitchen with granite counters and mountain views from the window. Combo washer/dryer in the unit makes laundry a breeze. Master bedroom has walk in closet with built in organizer and second bedroom opens out to private patio with views of the hills. Two car garage with tandem parking, pool, jacuzzi and barbecue in complex.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1035396?source=marketing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 South Avenue 50 - 402 have any available units?
243 South Avenue 50 - 402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 243 South Avenue 50 - 402 have?
Some of 243 South Avenue 50 - 402's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 South Avenue 50 - 402 currently offering any rent specials?
243 South Avenue 50 - 402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 South Avenue 50 - 402 pet-friendly?
No, 243 South Avenue 50 - 402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 243 South Avenue 50 - 402 offer parking?
Yes, 243 South Avenue 50 - 402 offers parking.
Does 243 South Avenue 50 - 402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 243 South Avenue 50 - 402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 South Avenue 50 - 402 have a pool?
Yes, 243 South Avenue 50 - 402 has a pool.
Does 243 South Avenue 50 - 402 have accessible units?
No, 243 South Avenue 50 - 402 does not have accessible units.
Does 243 South Avenue 50 - 402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 243 South Avenue 50 - 402 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College