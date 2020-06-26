2421 North CATALINA Street

Amenities
Private Gated LF Estate Compound w/ city views. Fully furnished & available for mid-June move-in. This Spanish Colonial Revival in Hollywood Hills feat. 3 levels w/ 4 beds, 6 baths, hardwood floors, French doors & custom De Gournay wallpaper. Entry level feat. custom front door; chef's kitchen w/ Carrera Marble countertops & island, 2 dishwashers, Sub-Zero fridge, Wolf range oven & large pantry; dining room; breakfast nook w/ TV; living room w/ limestone fireplace & music room w/ grand piano; & bedroom converted to soundproof studio w/ functional vintage console. Upstairs feat. 3 beds & baths. Master suite feat. large closet, dual vanity, glass & marble shower, adjacent sitting room w/ fireplace & private deck. Basement feat. gym, sauna, media room, bar w/ mini fridge & ice maker, wine cellar, laundry room & study. Home also feat. 2-car garage w/ attached chauffeur/guest quarters & front courtyard w/ fountain. Backyard feat. pool w/ swim-resist jets, fountain & customizable garden.