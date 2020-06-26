All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2421 North CATALINA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2421 North CATALINA Street
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:07 AM

2421 North CATALINA Street

2421 North Catalina Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2421 North Catalina Street, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
sauna
Private Gated LF Estate Compound w/ city views. Fully furnished & available for mid-June move-in. This Spanish Colonial Revival in Hollywood Hills feat. 3 levels w/ 4 beds, 6 baths, hardwood floors, French doors & custom De Gournay wallpaper. Entry level feat. custom front door; chef's kitchen w/ Carrera Marble countertops & island, 2 dishwashers, Sub-Zero fridge, Wolf range oven & large pantry; dining room; breakfast nook w/ TV; living room w/ limestone fireplace & music room w/ grand piano; & bedroom converted to soundproof studio w/ functional vintage console. Upstairs feat. 3 beds & baths. Master suite feat. large closet, dual vanity, glass & marble shower, adjacent sitting room w/ fireplace & private deck. Basement feat. gym, sauna, media room, bar w/ mini fridge & ice maker, wine cellar, laundry room & study. Home also feat. 2-car garage w/ attached chauffeur/guest quarters & front courtyard w/ fountain. Backyard feat. pool w/ swim-resist jets, fountain & customizable garden.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 North CATALINA Street have any available units?
2421 North CATALINA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 North CATALINA Street have?
Some of 2421 North CATALINA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 North CATALINA Street currently offering any rent specials?
2421 North CATALINA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 North CATALINA Street pet-friendly?
No, 2421 North CATALINA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2421 North CATALINA Street offer parking?
Yes, 2421 North CATALINA Street offers parking.
Does 2421 North CATALINA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2421 North CATALINA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 North CATALINA Street have a pool?
Yes, 2421 North CATALINA Street has a pool.
Does 2421 North CATALINA Street have accessible units?
No, 2421 North CATALINA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 North CATALINA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 North CATALINA Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College