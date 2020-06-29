24011 Hatteras Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stunning newly remodeled 5 bedroom 5 bath modern style pool home with an open floor plan in prime Woodland Hills area which offers two master suites, three bedrooms and a great bonus room, that could be used as an office, den or extra bedroom. Upgrades include: New kitchen with white cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, new counters and backsplash, new recessed lights, interior paint, new custom fireplace cabinetry, mirrored closets & new laminate flooring throughout. Bathrooms have Brand new floors, glass showers, new counters, new sinks and fixtures, Master bath has double sinks, new cabinets, counters & glass shower. Owner just installed a New Roof! Take advantage of the lush backyard with covered patio and pool to escape the hot summer heat. Nothing left to do with this beautiful remodeled home but move in! This wonderful home is nestled on a tranquil street, located in highly desirable part of Woodland Hills, close to many restaurants, amazing hiking trails, and the Topanga Westfield mall and Village.