Los Angeles, CA
24011 Hatteras Street
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

24011 Hatteras Street

24011 Hatteras Street · No Longer Available
Location

24011 Hatteras Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning newly remodeled 5 bedroom 5 bath modern style pool home with an open floor plan in prime Woodland Hills area which offers two master suites, three bedrooms and a great bonus room, that could be used as an office, den or extra bedroom. Upgrades include: New kitchen with white cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, new counters and backsplash, new recessed lights, interior paint, new custom fireplace cabinetry, mirrored closets & new laminate flooring throughout. Bathrooms have Brand new floors, glass showers, new counters, new sinks and fixtures, Master bath has double sinks, new cabinets, counters & glass shower. Owner just installed a New Roof! Take advantage of the lush backyard with covered patio and pool to escape the hot summer heat. Nothing left to do with this beautiful remodeled home but move in! This wonderful home is nestled on a tranquil street, located in highly desirable part of Woodland Hills, close to many restaurants, amazing hiking trails, and the Topanga Westfield mall and Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24011 Hatteras Street have any available units?
24011 Hatteras Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24011 Hatteras Street have?
Some of 24011 Hatteras Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24011 Hatteras Street currently offering any rent specials?
24011 Hatteras Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24011 Hatteras Street pet-friendly?
No, 24011 Hatteras Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 24011 Hatteras Street offer parking?
Yes, 24011 Hatteras Street offers parking.
Does 24011 Hatteras Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24011 Hatteras Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24011 Hatteras Street have a pool?
Yes, 24011 Hatteras Street has a pool.
Does 24011 Hatteras Street have accessible units?
No, 24011 Hatteras Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24011 Hatteras Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 24011 Hatteras Street does not have units with dishwashers.
