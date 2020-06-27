23361 Leonora Drive

Amenities

Beat the summer heat poolside in this 2,548 sq foot one story 4 bed 3.5 bath MOVE IN READY pool home, then head back to school to one of the nearby schools: Woodlake Elementary, Hale Middle, or El Camino High. Step through the foyer and into a living room that features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and the lovely picture window looking straight out onto the pool area. A large FP for those chilly evenings anchors the room. Large dining room overlooks the peninsula kitchen. The floor plan flow is perfect for those holiday dinners and summer cookouts alike. Walk out the sliding doors to the massive patio: the perfect place to BBQ while watching friends and family play in the pool or sitting around the fire pit. With an over-sized lot with more than 18,000+ SF, there's plenty of space for Fido to run or to park the toys. Boat? RV? ATVs? Previous owners have had it all with room to spare. Bonus: A completely separate pool bath to keep the little wet feet out. Down the bedroom wing are two guest rooms with a shared hall bath and the large master en-suite, which is a true oasis. Double french doors overlook the pool area, the oversized room features dual closets and a master bath fit for the most persnickety. New carpet! Dual private vanities, extra large shower, and a tub meant for relaxation after a long day. The 4th bedroom is across the house for privacy and has a private ensuite full bath. Easy freeway access and nearby stores and restaurants just a short walk away.