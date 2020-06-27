All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 23361 Leonora Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
23361 Leonora Drive
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:21 AM

23361 Leonora Drive

23361 Leonora Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23361 Leonora Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
fire pit
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
Beat the summer heat poolside in this 2,548 sq foot one story 4 bed 3.5 bath MOVE IN READY pool home, then head back to school to one of the nearby schools: Woodlake Elementary, Hale Middle, or El Camino High. Step through the foyer and into a living room that features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and the lovely picture window looking straight out onto the pool area. A large FP for those chilly evenings anchors the room. Large dining room overlooks the peninsula kitchen. The floor plan flow is perfect for those holiday dinners and summer cookouts alike. Walk out the sliding doors to the massive patio: the perfect place to BBQ while watching friends and family play in the pool or sitting around the fire pit. With an over-sized lot with more than 18,000+ SF, there's plenty of space for Fido to run or to park the toys. Boat? RV? ATVs? Previous owners have had it all with room to spare. Bonus: A completely separate pool bath to keep the little wet feet out. Down the bedroom wing are two guest rooms with a shared hall bath and the large master en-suite, which is a true oasis. Double french doors overlook the pool area, the oversized room features dual closets and a master bath fit for the most persnickety. New carpet! Dual private vanities, extra large shower, and a tub meant for relaxation after a long day. The 4th bedroom is across the house for privacy and has a private ensuite full bath. Easy freeway access and nearby stores and restaurants just a short walk away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23361 Leonora Drive have any available units?
23361 Leonora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23361 Leonora Drive have?
Some of 23361 Leonora Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23361 Leonora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23361 Leonora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23361 Leonora Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23361 Leonora Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23361 Leonora Drive offer parking?
No, 23361 Leonora Drive does not offer parking.
Does 23361 Leonora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23361 Leonora Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23361 Leonora Drive have a pool?
Yes, 23361 Leonora Drive has a pool.
Does 23361 Leonora Drive have accessible units?
No, 23361 Leonora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23361 Leonora Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 23361 Leonora Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College