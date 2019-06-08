230 S Avenue 60, Los Angeles, CA 90042 Highland Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 1bed newly remodeled unit. Ground floor with 1 car garage parking. Plenty of patio space. Easy walking distance to the Figueroa retail corridor. Few blocks away from the 110fwy allowing easy drive to downtown LA, Hollywood and Pasadena.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 230 South AVENUE 60 have any available units?
230 South AVENUE 60 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.