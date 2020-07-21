All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 25 2019

22786 Cass Ave

22786 Cass Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

22786 Cass Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Available 09/01/19 Single family house in Woodland Hills - Property Id: 149877

Large renovated pool, above ground Jacuzzi. Solar panels. 3 Bedroom 1 3/4 Baths, 2 car Garage. Available for lease starting 9/1/2019. $3,900/month. House consists of 3 bedrooms 1 3/4 bathrooms. Carpet in half the house (living room and bedrooms). Tile in the kitchen, Dining room and bathroom. - Central air conditioning and heating. - Dual pain windows throughout the house. - Living room has floor to ceiling glass doors that looks out to the backyard with a pool and Jacuzzi. - Indoor fireplace. - separate den / dining room - Outdoor fire pit and Outdoor grill - Large back yard and front yard - Washer and dryer in the garage - Newly remodeled kitchen with Granite counter top, new dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator.
- Solar panels powering the house (4.5kw system). A Great energy saver. Other energy saving items throughout- Great neighborhood - Plenty of street parking - The house is in an upscale, quiet neighborhood.
Owner pays for Solar Panel System, Pool man and Gardener.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149877p
Property Id 149877

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5110361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22786 Cass Ave have any available units?
22786 Cass Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22786 Cass Ave have?
Some of 22786 Cass Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22786 Cass Ave currently offering any rent specials?
22786 Cass Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22786 Cass Ave pet-friendly?
No, 22786 Cass Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22786 Cass Ave offer parking?
Yes, 22786 Cass Ave offers parking.
Does 22786 Cass Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22786 Cass Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22786 Cass Ave have a pool?
Yes, 22786 Cass Ave has a pool.
Does 22786 Cass Ave have accessible units?
No, 22786 Cass Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 22786 Cass Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22786 Cass Ave has units with dishwashers.
