22786 Cass Ave

Available 09/01/19 Single family house in Woodland Hills - Property Id: 149877
Large renovated pool, above ground Jacuzzi. Solar panels. 3 Bedroom 1 3/4 Baths, 2 car Garage. Available for lease starting 9/1/2019. $3,900/month. House consists of 3 bedrooms 1 3/4 bathrooms. Carpet in half the house (living room and bedrooms). Tile in the kitchen, Dining room and bathroom. - Central air conditioning and heating. - Dual pain windows throughout the house. - Living room has floor to ceiling glass doors that looks out to the backyard with a pool and Jacuzzi. - Indoor fireplace. - separate den / dining room - Outdoor fire pit and Outdoor grill - Large back yard and front yard - Washer and dryer in the garage - Newly remodeled kitchen with Granite counter top, new dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator.
- Solar panels powering the house (4.5kw system). A Great energy saver. Other energy saving items throughout- Great neighborhood - Plenty of street parking - The house is in an upscale, quiet neighborhood.
Owner pays for Solar Panel System, Pool man and Gardener.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149877p
Property Id 149877
No Dogs Allowed
