22728 Oxnard Street

Amenities

Custom Estate-Walnut Acres Adjacent! Truly An Entertainer’s Paradise, This Jaw Dropper Is One You Have To See To Believe! Nestled Privately Behind Automatic Sleek White Gates, Find A Grand Entrance Complete W/ A Circular Driveway Adorned W/ A Grandiose Radial Fountain, State Of The Art 26 Camera Security System, Ample Space For Parking & Soothing Koi Pond-All Surrounded By Lush Landscaping. The Long Drive Way Leads To Double Wrought Iron Doors & A Fantastic Entry Way, Open-Free Flowing Layout W/ Head To Toe Custom Finishes Throughout. This Smart Home Features 80 Solar Panels, High Vaulted Ceilings, LED Recessed Lights, New Windows W/Custom Privacy Features, Chef’s Kitchen, A Swarovski Crystal Infused Stone Wall, An Accent Wall Covered By Designer Autographed-Roberto Cavalli Imported Wallpaper. A Fully Equipped Gym/Pilates Studio, Soothing Built In Fish Tank ,Fully Stocked Bar In The Billiard Room, Modern Master Suite W/His & Her Walk In Closets & Spacious Master Bath W/ Steam Shower. Luxury Awaits! Enjoy The Indoor-Outdoor Miami Vibe ,Multiple Cabanas, Baja Pebble Tech Pool & Spa, Fountains, Manicured Lawn-Perfect For A Soccer Match, Putting Green, Full Size Basketball Court/Tennis Court, Palm Trees, Outdoor Shower, Multiple Fire Pits, Vegas Style Camera Security System, Full Outdoor Kitchen Equipped W/ A Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Grill, Granite Counter Tops & Plenty Of Seating For Guests! Don’t Forget The Hammock & Beach Style Relaxation Area...Available Fully Furnished!