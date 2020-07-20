All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22700 Cantlay St,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22700 Cantlay St,
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22700 Cantlay St,

22700 W Cantlay St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22700 W Cantlay St, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE3150658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22700 Cantlay St, have any available units?
22700 Cantlay St, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 22700 Cantlay St, currently offering any rent specials?
22700 Cantlay St, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22700 Cantlay St, pet-friendly?
No, 22700 Cantlay St, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22700 Cantlay St, offer parking?
No, 22700 Cantlay St, does not offer parking.
Does 22700 Cantlay St, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22700 Cantlay St, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22700 Cantlay St, have a pool?
No, 22700 Cantlay St, does not have a pool.
Does 22700 Cantlay St, have accessible units?
No, 22700 Cantlay St, does not have accessible units.
Does 22700 Cantlay St, have units with dishwashers?
No, 22700 Cantlay St, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22700 Cantlay St, have units with air conditioning?
No, 22700 Cantlay St, does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College