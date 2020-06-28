All apartments in Los Angeles
2240 India Street

2240 India Street · No Longer Available
Location

2240 India Street, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Unfurnished, 1,450 sq.-ft, 3 bedrooms, 2-baths apartment on the friendly Silver Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The cozy interior features ceramic tile and hardwood flooring. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space and granite countertops. Oven/range, gas stove, and dishwasher included and a hookup (has a washer/dryer, it is for sale, price is negotiable). The exterior has a small yard which is perfect for doing some outdoor activities with the family or friends. Forced-air heating and central A/C for climate control.

Driveway parking, 2 spots.

Small pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Tenants pay gas, electricity, cable, and internet.

Close to public transportation, Business Center, Shopping Center, Food and Restaurants, Sports Center, Parks, and schools.

Nearby parks: Crystal Street Bike Park, Rattlesnake Park, and Silver Lake Meadow.

Nearby Schools:
Allesandro Elementary School - 0.32 miles, 8/10
Irving STEAM Magnet - 1.35 miles, 6/10
Puc Early College Academy For Leaders And Scholars (Ecals) - 17.04 miles, 6/10
Ivanhoe Elementary School - 0.77 miles, 10/10

Bus lines:
92 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
96 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
603 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
Antelope Valley Line - 1.4 miles
Ventura County Line - 1.4 miles

(RLNE5117368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2240 India Street have any available units?
2240 India Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2240 India Street have?
Some of 2240 India Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2240 India Street currently offering any rent specials?
2240 India Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 India Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2240 India Street is pet friendly.
Does 2240 India Street offer parking?
Yes, 2240 India Street offers parking.
Does 2240 India Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2240 India Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 India Street have a pool?
No, 2240 India Street does not have a pool.
Does 2240 India Street have accessible units?
No, 2240 India Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 India Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2240 India Street has units with dishwashers.
