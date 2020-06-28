2240 India Street

Amenities

Unfurnished, 1,450 sq.-ft, 3 bedrooms, 2-baths apartment on the friendly Silver Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles.



The cozy interior features ceramic tile and hardwood flooring. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space and granite countertops. Oven/range, gas stove, and dishwasher included and a hookup (has a washer/dryer, it is for sale, price is negotiable). The exterior has a small yard which is perfect for doing some outdoor activities with the family or friends. Forced-air heating and central A/C for climate control.



Driveway parking, 2 spots.



Small pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Tenants pay gas, electricity, cable, and internet.



Close to public transportation, Business Center, Shopping Center, Food and Restaurants, Sports Center, Parks, and schools.



Nearby parks: Crystal Street Bike Park, Rattlesnake Park, and Silver Lake Meadow.



Nearby Schools:

Allesandro Elementary School - 0.32 miles, 8/10

Irving STEAM Magnet - 1.35 miles, 6/10

Puc Early College Academy For Leaders And Scholars (Ecals) - 17.04 miles, 6/10

Ivanhoe Elementary School - 0.77 miles, 10/10



Bus lines:

92 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

96 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

603 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

Antelope Valley Line - 1.4 miles

Ventura County Line - 1.4 miles



