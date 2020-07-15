All apartments in Los Angeles
2232 Lyric Avenue

2232 Lyric Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2232 Lyric Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Los Angeles home is right in the thick of things in the Franklin Hills neighborhood, near Silver Lake, Los Feliz, and East Hollywood. The upscale neighborhood is the perfect place to commute to work while enjoying a home base away from it all. The large home is in a location with great views to offer a little privacy when you need it most. There are many and shopping establishments in the area including the Red Lion Tavern, Intelligentsia Coffee, Hyperion Public, Trader Joe s, Whole Foods, Starbucks and more. Everything you could possibly need is right at your fingertips at this housing option. Franklin School District

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12345242

(RLNE4977214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2232 Lyric Avenue have any available units?
2232 Lyric Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2232 Lyric Avenue have?
Some of 2232 Lyric Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2232 Lyric Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2232 Lyric Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2232 Lyric Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2232 Lyric Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2232 Lyric Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2232 Lyric Avenue offers parking.
Does 2232 Lyric Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2232 Lyric Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2232 Lyric Avenue have a pool?
No, 2232 Lyric Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2232 Lyric Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2232 Lyric Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2232 Lyric Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2232 Lyric Avenue has units with dishwashers.
