22038 Vanowen

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Remodeled, 2 bedroom, 2 bath over 1500 sqft home in the middle of all. Centrally located, walking distance to Westfield mall and Village, shopping, restaurants, minutes to 101 fwy.



This remodeled home offers a large living room with patio access. Formal dining room, amazing kitchen with SS appliances and a breakfast nook.



guest bedroom with wood floors, walk in closet, remodeled guest bath. Master bedroom with two closets, one being a walk in closet. Large master bath that will take breath away.

Association pool and spa. Parking is conveniently located, few steps away, covered, tandem 2 parking spaces, #64.

HOA DOES NOT ALLOW DOGS OVER 25 lbs. CATS ARE NOT ALLOWED BY THE OWNERS.