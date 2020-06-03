All apartments in Los Angeles
22038 Vanowen

22038 Vanowen Street · No Longer Available
Location

22038 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Remodeled, 2 bedroom, 2 bath over 1500 sqft home in the middle of all. Centrally located, walking distance to Westfield mall and Village, shopping, restaurants, minutes to 101 fwy.

This remodeled home offers a large living room with patio access. Formal dining room, amazing kitchen with SS appliances and a breakfast nook.

guest bedroom with wood floors, walk in closet, remodeled guest bath. Master bedroom with two closets, one being a walk in closet. Large master bath that will take breath away.
Association pool and spa. Parking is conveniently located, few steps away, covered, tandem 2 parking spaces, #64.
HOA DOES NOT ALLOW DOGS OVER 25 lbs. CATS ARE NOT ALLOWED BY THE OWNERS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

