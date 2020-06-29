2180 West 24TH Street

Amenities

This re-imagined Kinney Heights "Grande Dame" offers the quintessential West Adams Craftsman experience, marrying the glory of Lord Sumner Hunt's original 1905 architecture with 21st century renovation and amenities. Registered under the Mills Act as a Los Angeles Landmark, this majestic 3,600 sq. ft. home sits on a wide, double tree-lined lot on one of the oldest historic streets in the city. Enjoy 4 large bedrooms (one with huge walk-in closet), 2.5 bathrooms, separate office/ sun room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and lovely patio that looks out onto an expansive ~ acre lot shaded by century old Oak tree, passion fruit and pomegranate trees. House boasts newly rebuilt kitchen and bathrooms, plus new plumbing, electric and HVAC systems throughout; Nest cams installed. Smart Home Speakers etc. Detached garage can be used for storage with off-street parking available for 3 cars. Permit parking on street. Close to Mid-city, Culver City, Koreatown and DTLA via nearby 10 Freeway