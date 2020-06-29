All apartments in Los Angeles
2180 West 24TH Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2180 West 24TH Street

2180 West 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2180 West 24th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This re-imagined Kinney Heights "Grande Dame" offers the quintessential West Adams Craftsman experience, marrying the glory of Lord Sumner Hunt's original 1905 architecture with 21st century renovation and amenities. Registered under the Mills Act as a Los Angeles Landmark, this majestic 3,600 sq. ft. home sits on a wide, double tree-lined lot on one of the oldest historic streets in the city. Enjoy 4 large bedrooms (one with huge walk-in closet), 2.5 bathrooms, separate office/ sun room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and lovely patio that looks out onto an expansive ~ acre lot shaded by century old Oak tree, passion fruit and pomegranate trees. House boasts newly rebuilt kitchen and bathrooms, plus new plumbing, electric and HVAC systems throughout; Nest cams installed. Smart Home Speakers etc. Detached garage can be used for storage with off-street parking available for 3 cars. Permit parking on street. Close to Mid-city, Culver City, Koreatown and DTLA via nearby 10 Freeway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2180 West 24TH Street have any available units?
2180 West 24TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2180 West 24TH Street have?
Some of 2180 West 24TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2180 West 24TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2180 West 24TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2180 West 24TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2180 West 24TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2180 West 24TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 2180 West 24TH Street offers parking.
Does 2180 West 24TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2180 West 24TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2180 West 24TH Street have a pool?
No, 2180 West 24TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2180 West 24TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2180 West 24TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2180 West 24TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2180 West 24TH Street has units with dishwashers.

