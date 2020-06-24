All apartments in Los Angeles
2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane

2167 Queensborough Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2167 Queensborough Ln, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air

Amenities

garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Ready for occupancy Mediterranean Custom Home in 24-hour gated community in Bel Air Crest. European, dramatic two-story entry. With basement, wine cellar room, sauna, media, bonus room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane have any available units?
2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane have?
Some of 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane's amenities include garage, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane offers parking.
Does 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane has a pool.
Does 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane have accessible units?
No, 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
