Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane
2167 Queensborough Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
2167 Queensborough Ln, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air
Amenities
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Ready for occupancy Mediterranean Custom Home in 24-hour gated community in Bel Air Crest. European, dramatic two-story entry. With basement, wine cellar room, sauna, media, bonus room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane have any available units?
2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane have?
Some of 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane's amenities include garage, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane offers parking.
Does 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane has a pool.
Does 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane have accessible units?
No, 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2167 QUEENSBOROUGH Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College