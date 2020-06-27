All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2160 CENTURY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2160 CENTURY
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:21 AM

2160 CENTURY

2160 West Century Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2160 West Century Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car charging
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
sauna
tennis court
valet service
Impress your friends with this very well maintained and meticulous, sunny, airy and bright, corner suite 2 bedroom, 2 bath Century City condo with incredible city views! It feels like you're on Central Park in New York. Located on the 3rd floor with impeccably clean finishes, this home is one of the largest two bedroom layouts in the development. Will go fast!24 hour valet and guest parking, doorman, large security staff, state of the art fitness center and saunas, business center, huge heated pool and sun deck, tennis court, switchboard, electric car charging stations, newly renovated common areas, acres of grassy lawns and flower gardens, private pet play-land. Plenty of on-site guest parking. 2 blocks to mall, movies, dining, markets, hotels, banks, city parks, golfing, beverly hills and Westwood in an exclusive Century City zip code.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2160 CENTURY have any available units?
2160 CENTURY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2160 CENTURY have?
Some of 2160 CENTURY's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2160 CENTURY currently offering any rent specials?
2160 CENTURY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2160 CENTURY pet-friendly?
Yes, 2160 CENTURY is pet friendly.
Does 2160 CENTURY offer parking?
Yes, 2160 CENTURY offers parking.
Does 2160 CENTURY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2160 CENTURY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2160 CENTURY have a pool?
Yes, 2160 CENTURY has a pool.
Does 2160 CENTURY have accessible units?
No, 2160 CENTURY does not have accessible units.
Does 2160 CENTURY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2160 CENTURY does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College