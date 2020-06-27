2160 CENTURY

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging doorman elevator gym parking pool guest parking sauna tennis court valet service

Impress your friends with this very well maintained and meticulous, sunny, airy and bright, corner suite 2 bedroom, 2 bath Century City condo with incredible city views! It feels like you're on Central Park in New York. Located on the 3rd floor with impeccably clean finishes, this home is one of the largest two bedroom layouts in the development. Will go fast!24 hour valet and guest parking, doorman, large security staff, state of the art fitness center and saunas, business center, huge heated pool and sun deck, tennis court, switchboard, electric car charging stations, newly renovated common areas, acres of grassy lawns and flower gardens, private pet play-land. Plenty of on-site guest parking. 2 blocks to mall, movies, dining, markets, hotels, banks, city parks, golfing, beverly hills and Westwood in an exclusive Century City zip code.