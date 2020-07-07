Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
21535 ST ERWIN
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:45 AM
1 of 20
21535 ST ERWIN
21535 Erwin Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
21535 Erwin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21535 ST ERWIN have any available units?
21535 ST ERWIN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 21535 ST ERWIN currently offering any rent specials?
21535 ST ERWIN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21535 ST ERWIN pet-friendly?
No, 21535 ST ERWIN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 21535 ST ERWIN offer parking?
Yes, 21535 ST ERWIN offers parking.
Does 21535 ST ERWIN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21535 ST ERWIN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21535 ST ERWIN have a pool?
No, 21535 ST ERWIN does not have a pool.
Does 21535 ST ERWIN have accessible units?
No, 21535 ST ERWIN does not have accessible units.
Does 21535 ST ERWIN have units with dishwashers?
No, 21535 ST ERWIN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21535 ST ERWIN have units with air conditioning?
No, 21535 ST ERWIN does not have units with air conditioning.
