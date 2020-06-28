Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2122 Fair Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:54 AM
1 of 7
2122 Fair Park Avenue
2122 Fair Park Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2122 Fair Park Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fresh new paint in and out. 3br,1 3/4 ba. clean ,updated, central air, oversized garage, long driveway. walking distance to school, Sprout and shops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2122 Fair Park Avenue have any available units?
2122 Fair Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2122 Fair Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2122 Fair Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 Fair Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2122 Fair Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2122 Fair Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2122 Fair Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 2122 Fair Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 Fair Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 Fair Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 2122 Fair Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2122 Fair Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2122 Fair Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 Fair Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2122 Fair Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2122 Fair Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2122 Fair Park Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
