Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:54 AM

2122 Fair Park Avenue

2122 Fair Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2122 Fair Park Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fresh new paint in and out. 3br,1 3/4 ba. clean ,updated, central air, oversized garage, long driveway. walking distance to school, Sprout and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 Fair Park Avenue have any available units?
2122 Fair Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2122 Fair Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2122 Fair Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 Fair Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2122 Fair Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2122 Fair Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2122 Fair Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 2122 Fair Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 Fair Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 Fair Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 2122 Fair Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2122 Fair Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2122 Fair Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 Fair Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2122 Fair Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2122 Fair Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2122 Fair Park Avenue has units with air conditioning.
