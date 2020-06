Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful two bedrooms and one bath Apartment located in the heart of Los Feliz. Offering beautiful original hardwood floors, decorative moldings, updated kitchen and lots of built-ins. Also comes with a one car garage. This darling apartment is in a great location close to all the cool restaurants and shops.